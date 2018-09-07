Going into the presidential election, Black and Latino voters were increasingly targeted by disinformation efforts driven mostly by right-wing groups to suppress their vote. Join Globe editorial writer and columnist Marcela García and panelists Shireen Mitchell from Stop Online Violence Against Women, Adrian Reyna from United We Dream, and Globe national political reporter Jazmine Ulloa in a discussion about some of the misinformation tactics seen during the 2020 election season, what the counter-campaigns to address them looked like, and why the misinformation ecosystem still matters post-election.
